Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are "haggling" over their prenuptial agreement, so says Us Weekly.
The couple has been engaged since 2012, but have yet to set a wedding date … at least publicly.
According the magazine, the $110 million prenup is "pretty much done" but there is one final issue left to hammer out: Whether Justin should get a cut of the money she's set to receive from Netflix from "Friends" royalties. The popular series began streaming on Netflix on Jan. 1.
"Jen won't see money from Netflix for about a year, so there has been back and forth about whether her earnings will be considered from during or before their marriage," the source said, adding that Jen "prefers the latter."
It's no secret that Jen makes more money than her beau, who reportedly pulls in about $75,000 per episode in "The Leftovers."
Rumor has it that the couple wants a small beach wedding.
