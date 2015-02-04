Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are "haggling" over their prenuptial agreement, so says Us Weekly.

The couple has been engaged since 2012, but have yet to set a wedding date … at least publicly.

RELATED: 10 reasons why we love Jennifer Aniston

According the magazine, the $110 million prenup is "pretty much done" but there is one final issue left to hammer out: Whether Justin should get a cut of the money she's set to receive from Netflix from "Friends" royalties. The popular series began streaming on Netflix on Jan. 1.

RELATED: Jen: "Going physically unattractive is where you get recognition"

"Jen won't see money from Netflix for about a year, so there has been back and forth about whether her earnings will be considered from during or before their marriage," the source said, adding that Jen "prefers the latter."

RELATED: Celeb engagement rings revealed

It's no secret that Jen makes more money than her beau, who reportedly pulls in about $75,000 per episode in "The Leftovers."

Rumor has it that the couple wants a small beach wedding.