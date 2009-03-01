During a recent appearance on a German talk show, "Marley & Me" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson endorsed their film by choking down mouthfuls of dog biscuits.

"They're a little dry," said Givenchy-clad Jen, who really deserves some sort of award for "most fashion-forward act of self degradation"

Listen, Jen. if you're trying to kill this cruel and unfair "desperate jilted woman" thing, you need to set some boundaries. Owen, we expect this kind of thing from you. And it's kind of funny. Chow down, bro.