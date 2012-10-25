Jennifer Aniston is having the time of her life -- and not just because she's found love again with Justin Theroux, her fiance of two months.

The Bounty Hunter star attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. Oct. 25. Aniston, 42, sat in the front row with Great Gatsby star Tobey Maguire, 37, his mother-in-law, Kelly Chapman Meyer, and Bachelorette actress Isla Fisher, 36. The trio were on hand to support Maguire's jewelry designer wife, Jennifer Meyer, 35.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's childhood photos

"The three women laughed and chatted, and at one point, Jen put her hand on Isla's leg," an onlooker tells Us Weekly of Aniston, Chapman Meyer and Fisher. "It appeared Jen was telling them a story that had Isla in stitches."

Aniston -- dressed casually in head-to-toe black -- "turned to Tobey after talking to Isla and Kelly for some time and then had him laughing, too," the onlooker adds.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's best year ever

When Meyer's jewelry line was presented, Aniston and Maguire cheered loudly. "Jen looked intently at the pieces and remarked on them to Isla," the onlooker tells Us. "Jen, Tobey and Isla applauded again when Jennifer Meyer's final piece passed by them."

After each designer's collection was shown, they each returned to the runway for one final lap. "Jen, Tobey and Isla clapped loudly for Jennifer Meyer," the onlooker says. "Tobey's hands were high in his lap, Isla shouted 'woo!,' and Jen blew Jennifer Meyer a double-handed kiss."

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston mocks Chelsea Handler's hygiene on After Lately

Post-show, Aniston mingled with actresses Milla Jovovich and January Jones. Maguire raved about his wife of five years, telling Us he was "proud" of her latest collection. "She works hard, she loves doing it, and it was a lot of fun to see."

"I'm just excited for her. I think this is a great event -- it's a lot of fun," the Spider-Man actor told Us. "Getting to be a part of this group and go through this honor and kind of have the exposure to the people that she admires, I think is fantastic. So it's a great experience for her, and I'm thrilled for her, and I think her designs are beautiful. It's a lot of fun to see it shown off in this way."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston Bonds With Tobey Maguire, Isla Fisher at Fashion Show