Jennifer Aniston Chops Off Her Hair!
Just go with this: Jennifer Aniston has lopped off several inches of her world-famous hair.
The actress, 42, stepped out for a photo call on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain, for "Just Go With It," debuting a dramatically shorter, chin-length new bob.
For her big hair moment (with costars Adam Sandler and Brooklyn Decker nearby), the star wore a clingy black tank top and black pants.
And it looks like Aniston made her momentous hair decision while abroad -- just a day earlier in Berlin, her blond locks fell past her shoulders.
Aniston's shorter hairdo is slightly reminiscent of her most famous haircut ever: "The Rachel," the "Friends"-era haircut that helped launch her stardom in the '90s.
"How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen," Aniston told Allure. "What I really want to know is: How did that thing have legs?"
