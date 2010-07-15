If this is a day ending in "y" (or a day in which a new recording of a panting, apoplectic Mel Gibson doesn't chip away at your faith in humanity), then it must be time for another round of speculation about Jennifer Aniston's love life.

And like the many romance whispers that have come before, including the most recent one involving actor Chris Gartin (more on that in a sec), this one begins with dinner.

On Wednesday night, the impeccably coiffed star was spied at Soho House in Los Angeles with producer Scott Stuber, whom she worked with on "Love Happens" and "The Break-Up."

Looking lovely in her go-to outfit of jeans, a tank top, and scarf, Jen was snapped smiling at the eatery before climbing into the passenger seat of Stuber's car.

As usual, the fact that Jen grabbed a bite with a guy, showed some teeth and rode shotgun with him was enough to kick off hookup rumblings. But it doesn't look like there's a hot, new power couple in the making.

"She is not romantically involved with Scott Stuber and never has been," Aniston's spokesman tells Wonderwall. "They are longtime friends and are talking about future work projects as producers."

Stuber, by the by, currently has more than two-dozen films in development.

In related news, OK! outdoes itself this week with a guffaw-worthy cover that hollers, "Exclusive! Jen's a Mom!"

The mag might want to look up the word "mom," because we don't think it means what they think it means.

Here's the tabloid-to-English translation: The actress supposedly spent some time with Gartin's two kids at a "tea party" hosted by Courteney Cox's 6-year-old daughter, Coco, and looked "so comfortable." So, naturally, she's now a mother.

Oh, and Aniston and Gartin, who have known each other for many years, "match wits and banter for hours," adds a source. "It's like watching a late-night talk show."

Jen's rep has denied she's dating the actor. Also denied: reports linking her to funnyman Jason Sudeikis.

