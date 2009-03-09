Jennifer Aniston played all the old hits in her latest interview with the U.K. Daily Mail, sounding off on relationships, not having children, "The Rachel," and pretty much all the other well-worn favorites of Aniston-related conversation.

"I don't have [a perfect relationship] and I don't think it exists. We are just fooling ourselves if we think it does. Whoever said that every relationship has to last forever?" asks Aniston. "That's hoping for too much. I think every relationship is a world unto itself."

She then goes on to discuss yet another "been there, talked about that topic" - her age.

"I don't feel 40," she says. "I don't really know what it means. I don't know if I am a late bloomer, but I feel like everything is just beginning. I would say that this is the best moment of my life. I've never felt better physically or professionally; I am a very lucky woman. I don't know if I am a late bloomer, but I feel like everything is just beginning."

In keeping with the "Best of Jen" theme of this interview, we've conveniently provided you with this list of essential (yet completely non-essential) selections from the article.

On "Friends":

"I couldn't top Friends. It was one of the best times of my life and it feels like a very precious thing to me; anything that happens from this point is a cherry on top of the cake. The fact that I just get to keep working makes me feel really lucky."

On hair:

"I became the spokesperson for hairstyles, which is ironic considering that I don't even know how to do my own hair very well. You know, when someone says to me, 'Oh, I saw an old episode of Friends,' I ask, 'What year?' and they say, 'Oh, I don't know...' So I say, 'Well, what did my hair look like?' And they'll say, 'It was in a bob.' And I think, 'OK, that was 2000.'"

On yoga:

"Yoga helps with everything. It keeps my body strong, and if my body's strong, I sleep better, I function better and I can do my job better."

On motherhood:

"Of course I'd like to be a mother some day, and I love children. But ... you start your life with expectations and dreams, then life unfolds and it doesn't always turn out the way you'd imagined. I have never been a woman who dreams about getting married and having children and having that house in Connecticut."

We're not really sure which comes first - the lame interview questions or the boring responses - but either way, we think entertainment journalists everywhere need to find some other stuff to talk about in their future interviews with the star.

Like what she thinks about Brangelina, perhaps?