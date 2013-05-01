Jennifer Aniston pushes back her wedding with fiance Justin Theroux to avoid any overlap with ex-husband Brad Pitt's wedding to Angelina Jolie. Plus, Khloe Kardashian opens up about her infertility struggles. See Us Weekly's top stories from Wednesday, May 1, in the roundup!

1. Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Delay Wedding Plans Because of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

The ex factor strikes again. Jennifer Aniston's wedding plans with fiance Justin Theroux have hit a major roadblock in the form of the We're the Millers actress' ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Or, more specifically, in the form of Pitt's upcoming nuptials with longtime love Angelina Jolie.

2. Khloe Kardashian: "I'll Have to Take Hormones" to Get Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian is not like her sisters Kim and Kourtney. For starters, she's doesn't have the same body shape, she's married, and she has fertility struggles -- but those differences have made her a strong person.

3. Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget Have Full House Reunion: Pictures

His little girls are all grown up! Bob Saget reunited with his TV daughters Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, April 30 -- and the trio never looked better!

4. Amanda Bynes Wears Lingerie and No Makeup, Wants to Weigh 100 Pounds

Amanda Bynes may not be happy with her body, but she's certainly not shy about showing it off. On Tuesday, April 30, the Hairspray actress tweeted two revealing pictures of herself in nothing but a lacy black bra and yoga pants.

5. Miley Cyrus Rocks Underboob, Amazing Abs in Underwear for Shocking V Magazine Cover Shoot

Girl gone wild! Just in case the song "Can't Be Tamed" wasn't enough to drive the point home, these racy new images from Miley Cyrus' V Magazine cover story should prove once and for all that Hannah Montana has left the building.

