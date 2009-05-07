It's been five years since Friends went off the air, so what's up with that much-talked about reunion?

"[Fans] do want to know that all the time," Jennifer Aniston said at a recent junket for her new drama Management (in theaters May 15), according to MTV News. "I don't think [producers will do one], and if they do, they should hurry up."

While Aniston is game for reuniting Ross and Rachel, she just doesn't want them to be senior citizens.

"Well, it's been off the air, but you also don't want it to be that reunion show or movie where you see like when the 'Brady Bunch' had a reunion and they were old," she said.

In the meantime, Aniston recently had a mini Friends reunion with Steve Zahn, her Management costar.

He once guest-starred as Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow)'s husband on a Friends episode.

"We've known each other since that 'friendship' show in Japan it's called 'The Friendship Show,' " she said. "Yeah, it was a couple years ago. He did the second season."

Added Zahn, "I did one show. I still have people walk up to me ... all the time [and say], 'You're Phoebe's husband!' That was three days out of my life!"