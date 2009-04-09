Jennifer Aniston isn't hurting for cash.

The actress earned a whopping $27 million last year, Parade magazine reports in its April 12 issue. (She made the same amount in 2007 as well -- out-earning Angelina Jolie, who made $14 million.)

Teen country star Taylor Swift took home $5.5 million -- more than double the $2.25 Britney Spears made.

And talk about a power couple: Jay-Z made $82 million, while his wife of a year Beyonce cashed $80 million.

Tina Fey may resemble Sarah Palin, but their salaries are drastically different. The 30 Rock star banked $4.6 million; the Alaska governor made $125,000.

SNL alum Will Ferrell made $31 million. Talk show host Kelly Ripa raked in $8 million, while Patrick Dempsey socked away $3.5 million on Grey's Anatomy. Tyler Perry, famous for his "Madea" movies, cashed $125 million.

Tiger Woods -- who was out of commission with a knee injury for a few months -- earned a whopping $125 million. Madonna's former fling Alex Rodriguez banked $34 million with the Yankees. Race car driver Danica Patrick took home $7 million.

Barbie -- who just celebrated her 50th birthday -- made the most of all: $3.3 billion!

