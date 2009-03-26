By Kat Giantis

More than a few negative Nellies rightly predicted that Jennifer Aniston's capricious coupling with John Mayer would fizzle out soon after their PR-generating appearance at the Oscars. Nevertheless, the golden glow-emitting actress was said to be "stunned" when it ended, says Us Weekly.

"John dumped her from out of the blue," blabs an Aniston confidant. "She would never have paraded him around like that if she didn't think what they had was real. She feels like he played her."

The mag says Aniston, 40, who is currently in New York filming the unfortunately titled pregnancy comedy "The Baster," was optimistic about her relationship with the Twitter-addicted crooner, despite words of caution from her wary inner circle.

"Her friends are trying to be sympathetic," adds the source, "but it's a little hard because they warned her."

Perhaps her pals will be a little more compassionate once they get a gander at the latest cover of OK!, which has Jen declaring, "I Will Never Remarry."

According to the magazine, the lately Dementor-channeling A-lister has had a "stark epiphany," which allegedly involves coming to the depressing conclusion that no man will ever measure up to former husband Brad Pitt (has she perused our prospective bachelor gallery?).

"Ever since Jen and Brad split, she has tried desperately to find another man who would win her heart and be the husband she's always dreamed of," says a laughably overdramatic spy. "But she now realizes that Brad's shoes are impossible to fill."

If you have a tough time swallowing the idea that a world-famous, preternaturally toned multimillionaire would give up on the idea of wedded bliss after a failed romance with a self-delighted singer who previously announced to the world that he'd dumped her, then the rest of the mag's story probably won't go down all that easily.

"More than anything, Jen wants to be a mom," adds another mole, who is apparently fulfilling the "Aniston is desperately craving a baby" quota required in all articles about her. "She has dreamed of having a child ever since she was a little girl, and the fact that she may not have a partner isn't going to stop her from realizing that dream."

NEXT IN HOT GOSSIP:

Jamie Lynn swearing off vows?