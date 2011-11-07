She claims that she's gained some weight after quitting smoking, but Jennifer Aniston looked as slim and sexy as ever at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Monday Night.

PHOTOS: Jen's bikini bod through the ages

The 42-year-old Horrible Bosses actress wore a sexy, low-cut black (of course) Versace dress with strappy Celine shoes that showed off her toned legs to present her BFF Chelsea Handler with The Queen of the Night award.

PHOTOS: See what JLo, Lea Michele and more stars wore last night!

"I rarely comment on my personal life, but I'm here to tell you I'm madly in love ... with Chelsea Handler," Aniston joked. "It was not love at first sight. I only appeared on her show so she wouldn't talk shit about me and because I wanted to work with the esteemed E! network."

PHOTOS: Jen vs. Angelina -- who's the bigger fashion icon?

She added: "[Chelsea] practices what she preaches: Over half of her writing staff are women and the other half she doesn't listen to. Chelsea Handler encourages girls to do what they want to even if people say they're not smart enough or pretty enough or thin enough or 'your butt's not as big as JLo's.'"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly