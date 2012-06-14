Justin Theroux recently proclaimed he was "the luckiest guy in the world," and by the looks of his luxe Parisian vacation with Jennifer Aniston, he wasn't kidding!

After arriving in town over the weekend. Theroux, 40, and his love of more than a year, 43, continued their tour of the City of Lights by dining a deux at one of Paris' most expensive restaurants, Stressa, June 12.

"They had some anti-pasti and a light pasta dishes. They also ordered some Italian wine and plenty of water," a restaurant source tells Us Weekly. "Both looked very happy to be here and were very nice to the other diners. They chatted and signed autographs."

Earlier that week, Theroux and Aniston stopped by Gabrielle Geppert to look at vintage jewelry and designer clothes. "They are a lovely couple and were clearly very happy to be in Paris," a store employee tells Us. "They looked as though they were very much in love -- holding hands and kissing occasionally. I think they were enjoying their holiday!"

The highlight of their trip? A romantic meal at Le Jules Verne (inside the Eiffel Tower) June 13, where Aniston -- wearing a midriff-baring top -- and her man "were seen holding hands," according to E! News.

