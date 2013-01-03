Giving Brad Pitt's Chanel No. 5 commercial some competition?

Jennifer Aniston recently lent her acting talents to U.K. internet provider Sky Broadband's new commercial. In the new ad, the former Friends star, 43, has overstayed her welcome at a cafe after drinking too many cups of coffee in order to use their internet.

PHOTOS: Stars who spoofed themselves

"Is everything alright at home, love?" the waitress asks.

"Devastating. Devastating," an over-caffeinated Aniston replies. "My internet is down again. Again!"

PHOTOS: Why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are the perfect match

Fortunately, the waitress offers Aniston a tip to use Sky Broadband instead, which will save her the typical hassle of switching providers.

"That's fantastic. That's what I'm going to do," Aniston says. "Oh, I feel so much more relaxed." The excited star the leaves the store with so much enthusiasm that she accidentally breaks the front door.

PHOTOS: Jen's on set PDA

Watch the video above and tell Us: What do you think of Jennifer Aniston's new commercial?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston Gets Stressed Over Wi-Fi Connection in U.K.'s Sky Broadband Commercial