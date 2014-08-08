Jennifer Aniston is getting real about aging in a new interview with makeup guru Bobbi Brown for Yahoo Beauty, including the fact that she wishes some of her friends would hold off on the injections and plastic surgery.

"I think, what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--- into my face," the 45-year-old actress says bluntly. "I see them and my heart breaks. I think, 'Oh god if you only know how much older you look.' They are trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won't let themselves just age."

Pic: Jennifer Aniston Still Has Our Dream Hair

Clearly, the issue is personal for Aniston, who -- although she doesn't name names -- admits that the problem affects people "who are very near and dear" to her.

"You know to each their own, I don't judge it if you do it, but sometimes I wish I could beg the people I know, who I am very near and dear to, to not touch their face," she says.

Some speculate that she is referring to her "Friends" co-star and BFF Courteney Cox, 50, who's copped to using Botox in the past and admitted in a memorable InStyle interview that one time, she "did it too much."

But aside from seeing some bad examples firsthand of injections and plastic surgery gone wrong, Aniston reveals there's another big reason why she's not going under the knife -- her fiancé Justin Theroux, 42.

"I also have a fiancé who will put a gun to my head if I touch my face in any way," she explains.

Though of course, there are some things Aniston would like to change about herself.

Currently, the challenge is dropping five pounds.

"These days, if I was being super picky, I would love to drop 5 pounds," she admits. "That is just where I have always been really comfortable at about 110 to 113 pounds. But it is harder at this age."

If she needs a workout buddy, we know of one ...

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Hottest bikini bods over 50

Jen and Courteney vacation in Mexico

Bitter celeb splits