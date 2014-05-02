No baby on board! Jennifer Aniston is not pregnant, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. Despite a recent InTouch cover story that claimed Aniston is expecting a baby girl with fiance Justin Theroux, insiders say this is definitely not the case.

"She's not pregnant," one source tells Us. The actress, who recently returned to the West Coast following an NYC jaunt with Theroux, complained to pals in March that she ate too much in Manhattan. Indeed, the two lovebirds were photographed enjoying date nights at multiple hotspots.

Following her Big Apple trip, Aniston returned to work on the L.A. set of upcoming indie flick Cake, where she was photographed last month from a side angle -- revealing a supposedly fuller tummy.

The InTouch story also claimed that Theroux was a "changed man," going from "commitment-phobe carouser to doting dad-to-be overnight" following the star's alleged pregnancy.

A source close to Theroux says that while the couple is not yet expecting any little ones, they are open to having a family in the future. "I know that they would like to have a family if the time was right," the insider says. "At the moment they have been enjoying the engagement."

In the meantime, Theroux will tap his fatherly instinct by babysitting the baby of best friend Scott Campbell and actress Lake Bell, currently pregnant with her first child.

"Of course I will [babysit]!" Theroux told Us at an event Wednesday. "If they ask me to; but I don't know if they trust me." The hunky "Wanderlust" star joked, "I might drop it on its head."

