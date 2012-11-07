Jen may be glowing, but it's not because she's pregnant!

This week's issue of Star magazine reports Jennifer Aniston is (yet again) expecting a baby. The magazine claims the 43-year-old actress, who is engaged to Justin Theroux, is due and May and cried "tears of joy" when she found out she was having a girl.

But Us Weekly reached out to Aniston's rep, who tells Us the story is false.

"It's just another fabrication!" her rep said. "She was just at LACMA and she certainly does not look pregnant. When has Star ever been right?"

Indeed, the actress showed some serious skin (and a flat tummy) at the LACMA 2012 Art + Film gala on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

The future Mrs. Theroux wore a daring cleavage-baring gown while posing next to her handsome fiance, 41. Other stars who attended the event included Cameron Diaz, Robert Pattinson, Drew Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman, Evan Rachel Wood and husband Jamie Bell.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston Is Not Pregnant With Justin Theroux's Baby Girl, Says Rep