Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Hit Toronto Film Fest for 'Life of Crime'

By Us Weekly

Jennifer and Justin take Toronto! Jennifer Aniston was joined by her fiance Justin Theroux at the premiere of her latest film "Life of Crime" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. Looking absolutely stunning, the 44-year-old actress stayed close to Theroux, 42, who was her biggest supporter all evening.

Prior to the premiere, Aniston and Theroux briefly attended the "Life of Crime" pre-screening cocktail party presented by PANDORA Jewelry at the Hudson Kitchen restaurant in Toronto. Neither ate, but Theroux did have a whiskey on the rocks as the "We're the Millers" star sipped on Smart Water, a source tells Us Weekly. The two were affectionate with another, with Theroux smiling toward his bride-to-be as Aniston walked the red carpet afterward. The actress wore a strapless light purple Vivienne Westwood dress and nude heels for her big night, with a slight overlap of fabric near the waistline.

During the gritty new movie's premiere -- in which Aniston fends off a rapist in a scene -- the couple sat together and snacked on popcorn.

In the film, based on the novel "Switch" by the late Elmore Leonard and serving as a prequel to "Jackie Brown," Aniston plays the wife of a wealthy Detroit developer who is kidnapped for ransom. The role is a big change for the actress, and multiple sources revealed to Us that Aniston was game to shoot an unsettling scene -- where she is nearly sexually assaulted and has her bra ripped off.

"Being the level of actor that she is you would imagine that she would be closed off, but she was actually very giving and brave in the scene," a production source told Us. "She wanted to get it right."

