Finally!

Justin Theroux and his new bride Jennifer Aniston made their first public appearance as a married couple in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 3.

The actor, 44, and his new wife, 46, hit the red carpet outside the city's historic Paramount Theater to celebrate the Season 2 premiere of his hit HBO show "The Leftovers" nearly two months after they secretly wed in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles' Bel Air neighborhood on Aug. 5.

They certainly looked in sync as they posed for photographers in matching black-on-black ensembles for his big night. The newlyweds also flashed their new Jennifer Meyer-designed wedding bands outside the theater and while snuggling up inside the afterparty too.

Earlier in the week, Justin gushed about married life in an interview with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts. "It's fantastic," he said. "Something really does shift... in a wonderful way. And it sort of refocuses things."

"You relax into it in a certain way. I can't explain it," he added, saying that making things official after a three-year engagement has put him and his new wife "in exactly the right sort of space... it's a wonderful thing, you know?"