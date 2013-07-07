Jennifer Aniston and fiance Justin Theroux are going into therapy -- retail therapy. Nearly a year since their engagement, and several months since they postponed their wedding plans, the couple were photographed together in Beverly Hills on Sunday, July 7. Last seen together attending Lake Bell's wedding last month, the talked-about couple went shopping at Maxfield, with the We're the Millers actress, 43, clutching a garment bag and shopping bag from the boutique.

PHOTOS: All of Jen's Us Weekly covers

Wearing sunglasses, a black tank-top, cuffed jeans and platform sandals, Aniston grinned chatting as her hunky beau of two-plus years chatted, wearing a tight t-shirt and jeans.

PHOTOS: Jen and Justin's hot beach bods

Back in May, Us Weekly was first to report that the pair had put the brakes on planning a wedding for this summer. "Justin got weirded out by all the rushing," one source told Us. "Nothing has happened on that front in a month." the source tells Us.

The pair have been bogged down with numerous film projects and the massive renovation of their $21 million Bel Air mansion.

PHOTOS: Jen and Justin's matching style

"She has been cranky from this stress," another insider told Us. "Justin's never seen her like this."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Resurface Amid Split Rumors: Pic