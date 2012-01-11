The weather outside may have been chilly, but things were definitely heating up inside the private residence that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux rented in Telluride, Colorado over the holidays.

"Jen and Justin spent every night in," a source tells Us Weekly of the oh-so-in-love couple, who stayed in a luxe 13,386-square-foot cabin. Though they ventured out during the day, a witness adds that Aniston, 42, and Theroux, 40, "kept a low profile."

A third source adds that Aniston and Theroux took daily ski lessons -- and it certainly paid off! "Jen is a really good skier," Aniston's good pal Chelsea Handler tells Us. And she should know -- the Chelsea Lately host, 36, spent six days with the couple in the picturesque ski town.

On one occasion, Aniston and Handler left Theroux behind for a girls-only fireside chat over red wine at the hotel Lumiere Telluride. "They were in ski clothes and stored their skis while they hung out," an onlooker tells Us. "Came right from skiing. Super casual."

Once Handler left town January 2, Aniston and Theroux stayed behind an extra three more days -- no doubt to enjoy each other's company before they begin promotional duties for Wanderlust, in theaters February 24.

