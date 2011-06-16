"Justifer" have arrived in the Big Apple, and they've crossed yet another threshold in their hot and heavy romance: Matching jewelry!

Exiting the Gramercy Hotel together in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux looked sexy in rocker-chic casual gear: He in a T-shirt and jeans, she in a black tank top and cuffed jeans.

What caused the most comment were the identical accessories on both Aniston and Theroux's wedding fingers -- chunky gold rings featuring indecipherable gold lettering ("Justin" and "Jennifer," perhaps?).

It's the first time that the Wanderlust costars-turned-lovers Aniston, 42, and, Theroux, 39, have been seen together on the East Coast.

Back in L.A., Theroux recently moved into Aniston's home after just a few months of dating. The hunky actor and "Tropic Thunder" screenwriter has an apartment in NYC; up until a couple weeks ago, he shared it with Heidi Bivens, his girlfriend of 14 years.

Hollywood fashion designer Bivens, 35, moved out last weekend. Aniston herself recently scooped up some Manhattan real estate of her own, plopping down nearly $8 million on two adjoining apartments downtown -- conveniently located near her new guy's pad.

"She's excited for a fun summer," an insider told Us.

