What a difference a wig can make! Jennifer Aniston was photographed on the set of Squirrels to the Nuts in NYC on Friday, July 19, before and after getting a makeover (or makeunder?) to transform into her character for the Peter Bogdanovich-directed comedy.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's hair history

The 44-year-old actress was spotted walking around set with and without the shaggy wig while wearing a short, tight blue mini-skirt and black tank top. Even without a wardrobe change, the Friends alum looked shockingly different with the hair change-up.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's best year ever

Aniston recently revealed in the July issue of Marie Claire that her famous tresses take a lot of work to maintain. "I have naturally wavy, frizzy Greek hair, and over the years it's taken a beating from blow-dryers, flatirons, curlers, and extensions, which I think are the most damaging," she explained. "I couldn't get it to grow because it just kept breaking. Even when it was longer, it didn't look long because the ends were so thin. I ended up using clip-in pieces just to fill it out."

But she's not interested in changed her simple hairstyle. "I'm a creature of habit," Justin Theroux's fiancee said. "I like a good, straight blowout. . . I love my hair most when we let it go raw and natural."

PHOTOS: Jennifer's on set PDA

Tell Us: Which hairstyle do you prefer on Aniston?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston Looks Shockingly Different in Short Brunette Wig