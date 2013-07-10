She just rolls out of bed looking like that! Longtime smartwater spokeswoman Jennifer Aniston flashes her famous baby blues and a tiny hint of her toned figure, rolling out of a bed in the latest ad for bottled water brand. Wearing a white top, Justin Theroux's stunning fiancée smiles serenely as she gives a subtle, relaxed smile from the comfort of her bed against a blue-sky backdrop dappled with clouds. ("Vapor-distilled purity," the ad reads. "Just like the clouds.")

The "We're the Millers" actress, 43, has been the face of smartwater since 2007, but the latest ad is the brand's first shot in color. (Previous Aniston ads for smartwater were memorably shot in black and white.) Aniston posed for the ad at the Stahl house in Los Angeles.

The "Friends" alumna's love of all things natural and pure is well-known -- so when she fessed up to eating a McDonald's Big Mac, the catastrophic results weren't completely surprising. "Wow, my body did not react well to that!" she told New York magazine. "It was like putting gasoline in a purified system," says the yoga enthusiast. "I am always trying to eat organic and natural foods, so that just made my stomach turn and made me feel terrible."

Her beauty advice: "Drink lots of water, get enough sleep, exercise, and eat a clean healthy diet, whenever possible."

