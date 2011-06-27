Jennifer Aniston, who plays a dentist in her upcoming comedy "Horrible Bosses," told Jon Stewart on Monday's edition of "The Daily Show" that her own dentist serenades her with his guitar while administering her treatments.

The "Friends" beauty, who's in a new relationship with actor Justin Theroux, said her "dentist plays the guitar ... when I have the molds in my mouth.

"He literally [playing his guitar,] I mean, it's odd, but it's the truth."

"Why isn't he doing dental work?" Stewart asked.

Aniston, 42, joked "Don't ask, it's Hollywood! ... I'm not kidding ... and you can't get out of the chair, so you're stuck listening to it."

Aniston said she's been going to the same dentist for 15 years and he's "really good."

Stewart joked Aniston's dentist is trying to parlay his tooth-fixing career into a run in the music business.

Watch the video on RadarOnline.com

Aniston's new film "Horrible Bosses," co-starring Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman and Charlie Day, hits theaters on Friday, July 8.

RELATED STORIES:

Jennifer Aniston's First Tattoo Inked In Memory Of Her Dog

Jennifer Aniston Tapes 'Inside The Actor's Studio' -- Brings Justin Theroux

Good Girl Gone Bad! Jennifer Aniston Rocks A See Through Sarong In NYC