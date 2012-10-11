Jennifer Aniston Named Spokeswoman, Co-Owner for Living Proof Hair Brand

Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston is more than just a pretty face and a great head of hair -- which is why Living Proof jumped at the chance to work with her.

On Thursday, the hair product brand announced that the "We're the Millers" star, 43, is their new spokeswoman and co-owner.

Company execs revealed that Aniston will be active in brand development and marketing initiatives, and Living Proof's CEO said they couldn't have settled on a better partner for their venture.

"Jennifer embodies everything we stand for -- a unique combination of beauty and brains," Jill Beraud said in a statement. "She not only has the most fabulous hair but is an amazing creative talent, and has shown she is a savvy businesswoman with a serious interest in developing small, innovative companies."

"What caught my attention about Living Proof is the company's unique approach to hair care -- using scientific technologies to offer women actual proof in a bottle rather than hoping for results," Aniston added. "I could not be more excited to share Living Proof with the world."

Her work with Living Proof won't be the former "Friends" star's first foray into the beauty biz: Aniston released her own fragrance, called Jennifer Aniston, in 2010.

