Jennifer Aniston -- one of the most famous faces in the world -- has been named the new face of Aveeno, the Just Go With It actress' rep announced Jan. 17. Rumors of the partnership -- and Aniston's "eight-figure" payday -- were first reported by The New York Post in June.

"We can confirm that Jennifer Aniston will be partnering with Aveeno for skincare," Aniston's rep, Stephen Huvane, confirmed to E! News. "You can expect to see the results of this collaboration later this year."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's best hairstyles

Aniston previously starred in ad campaigns for L'Oreal and Living Proof, a haircare company that recently hired her as a "spokesperson and product creator." The Friends alum has also endorsed SmartWater and her own eponymous fragrance.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's childhood photos

Justin Theroux's fiancee follows in the footsteps of All My Children actress Daniella van Graas, who previously represented Aveeno. In March 2012, Aniston listed her other favorite skincare products in an interview with InStyle.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston plays with puppies in a SmartWater ad

"I've used Neutrogena face soap since I was a teen. I also like Dr. Hauschka Rose day cream, which I now mix with sunblock," the actress said. "Also, there are these Angels Makeup collagen patches that my makeup artist, Angela Levin, designed. You put them under your eyes before doing your makeup, and they moisturize the skin. Nice for a morning pick-me-up."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston Named the New Face of Aveeno Skincare