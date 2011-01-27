WENN

Jennifer Aniston's publicist has shot down tabloid reports suggesting the actress has adopted a child.

In recent interviews, the former "Friends" star has been candid about her hopes of someday becoming a mom. But her aide insists the new stories about her adopting a kid from a Mexican orphanage she visits are false.

The rep tells People, "Jennifer is not adopting a baby from Mexico, nor does she have a nursery in her home and she has not hired a nanny. It is all a work of fiction."

Aniston denied the same rumors back in 2009 after she was spotted visiting the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.