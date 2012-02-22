Jennifer Aniston Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston has been a star for decades, and now she's got a spot on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street to prove it!

The actress, 43, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. Aniston was feted by her "Just Go With It" co-star Adam Sandler, 45, and her "Wanderlust" co-stars Malin Akerman, 33, and Kathryn Hahn, 37.

Aniston's proud boyfriend (and "Wanderlust" co-star) Justin Theroux, 40, looked on lovingly from the sidelines. He was seated beside his girlfriend's father, "Days of our Lives" star John Aniston, 78.

At a press junket for "Wanderlust" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Aniston admitted that she was "extremely flattered, humbled, nervous and excited" to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"It feels very surreal, to be honest," Aniston explained. "I was born here and it's sort of something you went and saw as a kid and got excited about just walking and seeing the names. To imagine that you’re going to be there is really special. It's fun."

In July, Aniston took part in a hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Her new film, "Wanderlust," opens nationwide Friday.

