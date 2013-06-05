Bad wedding etiquette? Jennifer Aniston wasn't afraid to recycle an old piece of clothing to attend pal Lake Bell's wedding to Scott Campbell this past Saturday, June 1. With her own husband-to-be Justin Theroux at her side, the 43-year-old actress wore a loose, floral-print Prada mini-dress that was perfect for the summery New Orleans bash. For attentive Aniston fans, the frock was also familiar: The Emmy winner wore the exact same piece during her happy handprint and footprint ceremony outside Hollywood's famed TCL's Chinese Theater back in July 2011.

(Aniston and actor-screenwriter Theroux, 41, had only been a public couple for a few months at that point, and her now-fiance happily cheered her on from the sidelines during her career milestone.)

Aniston and Theroux weren't the only A-listers on hand for Bell's nuptials with tattoo artist Campbell. The couple (whose own wedding date is still under wraps) joined Eva Longoria, Kate Bosworth, Alicia Silverstone, Josh Hartnett and Cameron Diaz for the bash; wearing a white tiered sleeveless dress and carrying a crimson red rose bouquet, Bell said "I do" at the stunning Marigny Opera House.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston Recycles Red Carpet Dress for Lake Bell's Wedding