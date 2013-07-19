No wonder NYC is so hot! Jennifer Aniston stepped out on the set of her latest comedy, Squirrels to the Nuts, in New York City on Friday, July 19, wearing a tight mini-skirt that showed off her amazing legs.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's bikini body through the ages

To beat the Big Apple heat wave, the 44-year-old actress kept cool between scenes in a short blue striped skirt and black tank top. Aniston further flaunted her fit bod by accessorizing the look with tall wedge sandals that accentuated her toned legs.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's hair history

On July 17, the former Friends star was photographed on set hiding her long blonde hair under a shaggy brunette bob wig. In the July issue of Marie Claire, Aniston said she doesn't like to change up her hairstyle. "I'm a creature of habit," she explained. "I like a good, straight blowout. . . I love my hair most when we let it go raw and natural."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's Us Weekly covers

Squirrels to the Nuts is about a married Broadway director who falls for a former prostitute and helps her with her acting career. The film, directed by Hollywood vet Peter Bogdanovich, also stars Owen Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, Cybill Shepherd and Eugene Levy.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Amazing Legs in Tight Mini-Skirt