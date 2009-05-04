Jennifer Aniston Takes Over for Jimmy Fallon
Jennifer Aniston took over for Jimmy Fallon on Monday's Late Night.
On the show to discuss her upcoming comedies Management and Baster (which she is currently filming), Aniston, 40, said she suddenly wanted to see what it was like to sit behind the host's desk (watch video, above).
"I've always wondered what's back here," she told Fallon. "I gotta tell you, I'm really comfortable here."
Aniston then asked Fallon to fan her while she asked him a few questions.
"I'm going to pretend like I'm listening to you," she joked. "But I'm reading the next question."
Later, the two played a game of grapefruit bowling.
