Who says Jennifer Aniston is unlucky in love?

An Irish farmer and tightrope walker is planning a trip to Los Angeles to ask the 42-year-old actress for her hand in marriage. Timmy Regan has been an avid Aniston fan for years, and upon the urging of his pals, he plans to propose as part of a bet.

"The lads thought I wouldn't have the balls, but listen, it's a holiday at the end of the day," Regan tells IrishCentral.com. "(If) Jen ain't interested, I will head to Vegas."

Aniston's Irish suitor has traveled to the U.S. on several occasions, and is hoping to tightrope across the Grand Canyon next year. "I might set up a tightrope outside Universal

Studios in Hollywood to make sure Jen hears about me," he says. "I'm known as Mayo's Spider Man."

Regan hails from the town of Breagmor in County Mayo. He plans to present Aniston with a County Mayo soccer team jersey as an engagement gift.

"I hear she hangs out at Scruffy Murphy's Pub in Burbank, so I'll make my way there first," he explains. "I know she is filming at the moment, so I may just hang out close to the set. I am also planning on wearing my Mayo jersey and kicking a football up and down Burbank till I find her."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out the latest celebrity eye candy

Learn all about Aniston's movie career on MSN

Playboy's list of the sexiest celebs

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Jen's bikini body throughout the years

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston kicks Chelsea Lately comic in the crotch

PHOTOS: 'Friends' stars: Then and now