Freakin' phenomenal at 43!

Jennifer Aniston edges closer to her mid-forties on Saturday, when she celebrates (likely with love Justin Theroux at her side) her 43rd birthday.

But the actress arguably looks better -- and sexier -- than she did a decade ago, when she was still married to Brad Pitt and playing Rachel Green on mega-smash sitcom Friends.

What inspired the Horrible Bosses star-- famously unlucky in love before Theroux, 40 -- to up her style game (with a daring haircut, red carpet looks that show off her bod and more) as she grows older?

Us Weekly investigates in this special All-Aniston edition of Fashion Police, hosted by editors Andrea Lavinthal and Justin Ravitz.

Track her stunning hotness evolution (is it the yoga? Theroux? the wisdom of age?) in this video now!

