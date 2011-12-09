Big victory for Team Jen!

Jennifer Aniston beat every single famous lady (past and present) out there in a recent MensHealth.com poll, which anointed her the Hottest Woman of All Time.

PHOTOS: Jen's amazing bikini body

At the very top of the list of 100 ladies, the 42-year-old Horrible Bosses star bested Raquel Welch (#2), Marilyn Monroe (#3), Britney Spears (#4) and Madonna (#5). Angelina Jolie -- love to Aniston's ex-husband Brad Pitt -- landed at number 10.

"Funny is sexy, and Jennifer Aniston is funny," explains the site of Aniston's coup. "Her down-to-earth persona makes her seem attainable. . . And her all-too-human love life off screen inspires sympathy that not even a string of bland romantic comedies can diminish. Other sex symbols drift toward one-dimensionality, becoming flat icons in the process, but throughout her career Aniston has remained sexy, funny, and unmistakably real."

PHOTOS: Jen vs. Angelina -- who's hotter?

Aniston spoke with the site about the sexy honor -- and names her own "hottest woman" pick.

"It's a tie between Bridgitte Bardot and Gloria Steinem," Aniston says of the French screen siren and the feminist hero. "But if I had to choose one, I'd say Gloria because, well, she's the full package. That's sexy."

The Friends alum -- who is now hot and heavy with beau Justin Theroux -- also dishes on what she finds sexiest in a man.

PHOTOS: Why Justin and Angelina are similar

"Sexiest thing about a man—other than abs—is if he can make me laugh, has compassion, kindness, and an accurately sized ego.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly