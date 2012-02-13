The last time Jennifer Aniston appeared on the cover of GQ, she made headlines for wearing a red, white and blue tie -- and not much else else.

For the March 2012 issue, however, the 43-year-old Wanderlust star covers up slightly more wearing a black satin bra and a black mini-skirt. Aniston shares to cover with her costar Paul Rudd, 42.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston, before she was famous

In the candid interview, Aniston makes light of recent tabloid stories claiming she's pregnant with twins, quadruplets and aliens -- sometimes simultaneously.

"Well, I recently quit smoking, and you do put on some extra pounds," the actress says. "It makes a difference, especially if you're not 20. I think people maybe want me to have a kid now."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's bikini body through the ages

Currently dating her Wanderlust costar Justin Theroux, 40, Aniston adds: "I still kind of go with, if it happens, it happens. I'm calm and peaceful with whatever the plan is. It's not something where I'm going, 'I gotta have a kid!'"

Aniston tells GQ she's not looking for a "picture-perfect life," either. "I think that's sort of cliche, isn't it? Like, if you want to be happy, you should have the house, the husband, the kids... Kids are messy!"

Rudd chimes in: "Having two, I can verify this."

Aniston -- who joked that "Sarah Jessica Parker actually birthed one" of her alleged children -- eventually gets tired of addressing pregnancy rumors, saying: "I'm drawing the line on the children conversation. You heard it here. I'm not knocked up know."

The Friends alum does, however, feel more comfortable discussing the pros and cons of marriage.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston mocks Chelsea Handler's hygiene

"It's a growing, literally living thing. There's going to be growing pains, there's going to be awkward moments -- your lanky phase, your pimpled phase. I think that's the beauty of a relationship," says the actress, once married to Brad Pitt, 48. "But if the road starts to [diverge] and one person is growing this way and the other is growing that way... Sometimes that can happen and you can stay together, and sometimes you can't."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly