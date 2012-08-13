No, Jennifer Aniston did not keep her dear old dad in the dark about her very happy recent news.

When news broke Sunday night that the 43-year-old star is now engaged to Justin Theroux -- reps for both Aniston and Theroux confirmed to Us Weekly -- her father, John Aniston, claimed ignorance to Celebuzz.

"It's the first I've heard about it," the Days of Our Lives actor, 79, is quoted as saying. "It's a surprise to me."

PHOTOS: Jen shows off her bikini bod, Justin flaunts six-pack on sexy European vacation

But the truth is more complicated than that, Jennifer Aniston's rep explains exclusively to Us. Her father knew about the engagement prior to Sunday night's big announcement -- but was wary of accidentally letting the secret slip.

He "thought he was being trapped on the phone so played dumb to be safe," the rep explains exclusively to Us.

PHOTOS: Jen and Justin's matching style

The Emmy-winning actress is the only daughter of John and ex-wife Nancy Dow.

Divorced from Brad Pitt since 2005, Aniston and Wanderlust costar Theroux (he proposed on Friday, his 41st birthday) have been dating for a year and a half. They were last photographed together on the Wilmington, NC set of her latest film, We're the Millers.

PHOTOS: See Jen with her dad in early childhood pics

"Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, accepted his proposal of marriage," Theroux's rep said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston's Dad DID Know About Justin Theroux Engagement