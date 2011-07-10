Jennifer Aniston is lucky in love lately (with new guy Justin Theroux) -- and her box office clout is on an upswing, too!

The 42-year-old star's latest flick, Horrible Bosses, nabbed $28.1 million in its opening weekend, according to early estimates, making it the third biggest comedy of the year so far.

PHOTOS: Jen's hair history

But the film didn't, however, land in first place. That honor went to Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which earned an additional $47 million its second weekend out. Kevin James' talking-animal comedy Zookeeper, which cost a surprising $80 million to produce, landed in third place with a $21 million box office haul.

VIDEO: Watch her get raunchy in a scene from Horrible Bosses

Aniston earned favorable reviews for her turn as one of three bad, bad employers in Horrible Bosses, costarring Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Jason Bateman and Kevin Spacey.

The actress played against type as Dr. Julia Harris, a dentist who sexually harasses her male employee, played by Charlie Day.

PHOTOS: Her bikini body over the years

Tell Us: Did you see Horrible Bosses this weekend?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly