"Horrible Bosses" star Jennifer Aniston has more to celebrate this week than the release of a summer blockbuster.

The former Friend was honored with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Thursday, and her new beau Justin Theroux got all gussied up for the occasion - and even shaved his shaggy beard!

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston At Her Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Jennifer, who was dressed to thrill in a Prada frock and Gucci heels, was also joined by her close friend Chelsea Handler as well as her "Horrible Bosses" costar Jason Bateman, as she pressed her paws into the cement.

Theroux, who recently split-up with his live-in girlfriend of several years for the A-list actress, proudly sat in the front row of the ceremony, wearing a white oxford shirt, black tie and black slacks.

RELATED STORIES:

Jen Aniston Arrives To The Daily Show

Jennifer Aniston: My Dentist Plays The Guitar For Me

Jennifer Aniston On Her Personal Life: I'm 'Happy ... Extremely Lucky ... Extremely Happy'