Jennifer Aniston's schoolgirl crush has gone public with intimate details of their childhood romance.

Aniston shared her first kiss with Adonis Tsilimparis as a 12-year-old at a school in New York, and 31 years later he has spoken out to reveal details of their brief courtship. He even showed off a Valentine's Day card Aniston sent him, which contained the message, "Dear Adonis, Love & Friendship Always. Love Ya. Jennifer A."

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Tsilimparis, who writes musical scores for films and TV shows, reveals he and Aniston would sneak behind a staircase at school to kiss.

He says, "She was very open, very, very sweet. She was very, very loving, and she had a very big heart... We used to go to the back stairs at school at lunchtime and make out."