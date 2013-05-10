The grass is always greener - even if you have one of the best and most beautiful gardens on the block. Jennifer Aniston's hair, which was almost as famous as the actress herself in the 1990s, is the envy of women everywhere and has inspired countless copycat cuts over the years. But as the "We're the Millers" star reveals in a new interview with Women's Wear Daily, even she has bad hair days.

Last October, the 44-year-old "Friends" alumna bought into hair-care company Living Proof, in part because of her own styling woes. "I have wavy, frizzy hair," she admits to WWD, noting that the brand's products have helped tame her tresses.

Aniston's hair complaints may come as a bit of a surprise, but as she learned when Living Proof executives took to the streets to poll women about their hair, people are their own worst critics. "I was looking at these girls who were not loving their hair, and I'm thinking, 'You have beautiful hair!'" she tells WWD.

"It's always funny, our perspective of ourselves and how incorrect it usually is," she continues. "We always seem to want something we don't have. And it's a shame, because there's so much beauty to be appreciated in the world. We spend so much time not loving what we've been given and trying to make it look different."

Or, rather, trying to make it look the same as someone else's, as was the case when women all over the world imitated Aniston's famous "Rachel" cut in 1994. Incidentally, the star's stylist and longtime pal Chris McMillan was apparently stoned when he created the layered look. "I'm 14 years sober, so I feel safe enough to say that," he tells WWD.

Aniston, too - engaged to actor Justin Theroux since last year - has come a long way since those days. But there's still a lot she wants to accomplish.

"The thing I want to do next is direct," she says. "I want to direct a full-length feature within the next five years. I usually never put times on anything, but the next five years would be great. Right now, I'm luckily still working as an actor, and I love it."