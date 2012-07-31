Jennifer Carpenter needs to be stimulated.

After Showtime's Summer Television Critics Association panel in L.A. July 30, the Dexter actress spoke with Us Weekly about her active lifestyle.

"I'm training for the New York marathon," Carpenter, 32, shared. "On the weekends you can just hole up and do nothing, and then you're whole life is about work, so I'm trying to get out of my house. I run, I started taking some new classes, I joined LACMA [Los Angeles County Museum of Art], I want to take a painting class. I'm trying to stay busy."

Still, Carpenter believes acting is an "addiction" because "I just can't get enough of it. So it never feels like it's closing in on me. I just need to keep a good balance."

Working on a grim show like Dexter can sometimes be emotionally draining, Carpenter admitted. (The series also stars her ex-husband, Michael C. Hall, 41.)

"I have learned that keeping my personal life outside of work is the easier, richer way to work. I truly go to work and disappear into [my character's] skin. And when I sort of check back into my life, a life I know I'm very lucky to have and take very good care of, it's easy," Carpenter told Us. "I somehow scored three days off this week and I booked it to New York and just sort of disappeared with friends."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Carpenter: "I'm Training for the New York Marathon"