While Jennifer Connelly is a virtual chameleon when it comes to acting -- she's played everything from a drug addict to a suburban mom -- the actress has rarely changed her hairstyle. For decades now, she's kept her shiny locks long and dark.

Seems she finally decided to update her look! The actress was spotted on Tuesday, June 11, in the NYC nabe of Tribeca sporting a chic bob haircut.

Connelly, in aviator sunglasses, olive t-shirt, and jeans, looked casual-cool as she strode through the downtown streets chatting on her cell phone. The mom of three (husband is actor Paul Bettany) models for beauty brand Shisheido and will next appear in A Winter's Tale, opposite Colin Farrell, Russell Crowe, and Will Smith.

The brunette beauty joins a long list of stars who've lopped off their hair in 2013. Ciara, Nicole Richie, Naomi Watts, Nikki Reed, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jaimie Alexander all debuted similar 'dos this year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Connelly Has a New Short Haircut!