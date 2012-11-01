Affleck and Garner and kids, oh my!

A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner followed the yellow brick road all the way to Malibu Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween with kids Violet, 6, Seraphina, 3, and Samuel, 8 months. All five were decked out for the occasion as characters from The Wizard of Oz.

Clad in a shimmering pink ball gown with puffed sleeves, the Butter actress, 40, channeled Glinda the Good Witch, while her Academy Award-winning husband, also 40, assumed the role of the Tin Man, in gray jeans, a funnel hat, and a silver cylinder-shaped body piece. Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel went in costume as Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion, respectively.

The stars were all smiles as they walked their family around the neighborhood party, which featured a wooden train and a petting zoo with farm animals. At one point in the night, they met up with pals Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer, whose daughter Ruby was also dressed up as Dorothy.

Argo director Affleck recently revealed one of the secrets to his happy union with Garner, whom he married in June 2005.

"[My] wife and I have an arrangement where when she works, I don't work and when I work, she doesn't work," the actor shared, explaining that he had passed on the opportunity to direct episodes of Showtime's Homeland to honor their agreement. "She said, 'I have this movie, it's 10 weeks, it's in Atlanta.' I said, 'Okay, forget it. I'm sure nothing will happen with it anyway.'"

Affleck was wrong -- the show is a hit -- but he doesn't blame his spouse...much.

"I want to thank my wife who is spectacular and who puts up with me and is a doll, who is the reason I didn't do Homeland," he said during his acceptance speech at the Artios Awards in Los Angeles Monday, Oct. 29. "But she is also the reason why my children know my name!"

Incidentally, the Affleck/Garner clan wasn't the only Hollywood family to take a trip to Oz for Halloween this year. How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris and partner David Burtka also channeled Dorothy and friends, as shown in a Twitter photo posted late last night by the pair. Harris, 39, donned an elaborate Tin Man costume, complete with silver face paint, while Burtka, 37, dressed in Scarecrow garb. The couple's 2-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, took on the roles of Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion.

