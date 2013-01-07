A birthday party fit for a princess!

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck celebrated daughter Seraphina's 4th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 6.

The parents of three (daughters Violet, 7, Seraphina and son Samuel, 10 months) threw a party for their little birthday girl at Kidville in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood. For her special day, Seraphina dressed up in a pink princess dress with hot pink shoes.

"The party had a jumpin' gym theme with face painters, balloon artists and glimmer tattoos," a source tells Us Weekly. "They also did a sand art project and had gym time which included freeze dance, jumpy castle, zip line and a medal ceremony."

A smiling Garner and Affleck, both 40, also treated their little princess to a bright orange birthday cake.

With locations nationwide, Kidville is a large facility for children and their families that features an indoor playground, birthday parties and developmental classes including Kidville Gymnasts and My Big Messy Art Class. Other star parents who have taken their kids to play at Kidville include Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Throw 4th BIrthday Party for Seraphina: All the Details!