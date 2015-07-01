It was in the cards. Jennifer Garner reached her breaking point and decided her marriage to Ben Affleck was a bust due to her husband's affinity for gambling and drinking, according to a report.

TMZ quotes several sources who say that Jen didn't like the fact that her husband was a bit of a card shark and that his gambling and drinking had been escalating over the years.

Despite the fact that Ben often wins big at gambling, Jen "couldn't take it anymore," a source tells TMZ. The website, though, also cites other sources who say that Ben's gambling has nothing to do with the split, but rather that he wasn't a "present husband."

"Jen felt ignored and neglected, and they argued frequently over it," the site said, adding that Jen feels that Ben is a great father, but a poor husband.

After months (and even years) of rumors regarding the state of their union, Ben and Jen formally announced that they are splitting after 10 years of marriage.

Ben, of course, has a well-documented history of gambling, and he's been open about it in the past. Earlier this year he was spotted playing poker in the Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning. Last year, Ben was actually kicked out of Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel for counting cards while playing blackjack, something that isn't against the law, but it is grounds for being 86'd from pretty much every casino, especially if you're winning.

"Partying" apparently had nothing to do with the split, though. It was more of the couple just wanting different things out of life. And although they've now called it quits -- TMZ said they've actually been separated for 10 months -- Ben and Jen fought hard to save their marriage.

Us Weekly reported that the former couple -- parents to Violet, 9, and Seraphina, 6, and son Samuel, 3 -- has nearly divorced before and that they have been in couple's therapy "for years."

"They were going to divorce when Sam was born but you know how it is -- baby comes and solves the issues for a bit but it's just a Band-Aid," a source told the magazine. "It hasn't been working for ages."

The source continued, "Ben truly wanted his idea of family life and the idea of family he had growing up in Boston so he stayed in it longer than he wanted to because of the kids and the idea of family, but he couldn't save it."

As was previously reported, the couple will get divorced, but first, their lawyers will hash out custody and property issues. The couple apparently did not have a prenup, but TMZ reports that Ben is actually not much wealthier than Jen, so money differences won't play a big part in the proceedings. Ben and Jen, however, are worth a fortune both together and individually.

"It's unlikely she'll get spousal support because of her wealth, but she doesn't need it," the website said. "The trick is dividing the community property, which we're told is going smoothly so far."