Alias: Hot Mama!

Jennifer Garner has kept a low-profile since welcoming son Samuel Garner Affleck two months ago.

But the third-time mom, 40, was ready for her red carpet closeup in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, when she turned up for the Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures CinemaCon 2012 event held at Caesars Palace.

PHOTOS: Look back on Jennifer's third pregnancy

Promoting her new flick, "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" (out this August), Garner dazzled in a nude Dolce & Gabbana minidress, accessorized with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and David Web jewelry.

Born on Feb. 27, little Samuel joined big sisters Violet, 6, and Seraphina, 3, Garner's girls with husband of seven years Ben Affleck.

PHOTOS: Her life as a supermom

On Thursday, Garner will receive a very special honor: the CinemaCon Female Star of the Year Award.

PHOTOS: Amazing post-baby bods

"Jennifer Garner has conquered both small and big screens alike with her stunning and captivating performances," CinemaCon's managing director Mitch Neuhauser said in a statement. "She can epitomize the all-American girl, but can also pack the punch of a tough action hero. Her versatility and remarkable ability to entertain audiences of all ages is impressive, and we could not be more excited to honor her with the CinemaCon Female Star of the Year Award."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Garner Debuts Post-Baby Bod in Mini Dress on Red Carpet