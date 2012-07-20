Jennifer Garner Debuts Post-Baby Body

Us Weekly

One big happy family!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner know how to balance work and family time. Garner, 40, brought their three kids -- daughter Violet, 6, Seraphina, 3, and son Samuel, 4 months, to Puerto Rico to join dad Affleck, who's on location filming "Runner, Runner" with Justin Timberlake, 31.

The beautiful family hit the beach Monday, and the stars showed off their impressive beach bods.

The actress splashed around in the water with her daughters before grabbing her sundress cover-up to go for a walk with her baby boy. Little Samuel was kept shielded from the sun with a large hat as he watched his siblings play from his mom's hip.

When Affleck isn't spending quality time with his family on the beach, he's been hard at work on his new film with co-star Timberlake. "Runner, Runner" is about a businessman who gets caught up in the world of offshore online gaming.

The father of three reportedly would still like to have one more child with his wife.

The couple toasted their seventh anniversary on June 29, and a source recently told Us Weekly they are debating having another child. "Jen is happy with three now that she has a boy," the pal said. "Ben wants four."

