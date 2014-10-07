Inside the Affleck household, both parents were recently bulking up -- one for a movie, and the other because of the same movie!

While Ben Affleck bulked up for his role on "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" via a stringent diet and exercise regimen, Jennifer Garner grew a little softer in the midsection. And, she jokes, it's all Ben's fault.

"There's something about it … whenever one of us has to be really good, the other one pudges up," Jen, 42, told Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday. "I don't know why it is, but I blame my pudginess on his strict and disciplined place in life. There's something about it that just makes me like, 'Well, I'm gonna have a bonbon. I'm gonna have some ice cream.'"

The indulging, she says, is to take the temptation of junk food away from her husband -- so, she eats it so that he won't. Now that's love!

"He worked out twice a day and ate only what was put in front of him by some very mean, mean person …" the "Draft Day" actress said on the radio show. "Everything was cut out … If I made dinner and it was a healthy dinner, he wouldn't even look at it, in case something hadn't been steamed."

And though Ben was playing one the most iconic superheros of all time, it was Jen's role in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" that may have impressed the couple's children a little more, especially when they were on the set with their mom.

"They came and they held the wallaby and pet everything," Jen said of her children, Violet, 8, Seraphina, 5, and Samuel, 2. "The thing that they're the most excited about, besides craft services, is there was a fake alligator head nearby. They thought that was really cool."