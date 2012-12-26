Jennifer Garner, 40, not only remains an A-list actress and looks amazing without makeup -- but she's now also being recognized as an incredible mother to her three kids with Ben Affleck, Violet, 7, Seraphina, 3, and Samuel, 10 months.

The woman who has it all was just crowned Today's Parent Magazine's Celebrity Mother of the Year, where according to the popular mag, she won by "a landslide." The magazine lists obvious reasons such as how Jennifer appears relatable yet still "gorgeous and put-together," but they also note her honesty about being overwhelmed and exhausted as a mother of three, specifically her surprisingly candid admission to Conan O'Brien in August that she's done having kids.

And of course, though she is clearly an attentive mother, she's managed to star in a few well-received movies this year like The Odd Life of Timothy Green and Butter, which she also produced. She'll also star opposite Matthew McConaughey in next year's highly anticipated Dallas Buyers Club.

Though Jennifer's big win is hardly surprising -- one look at her seemingly always happy children despite the presence of paparazzi is a testament to her amazing parenting skills.

Celebrity Mother of the Year runner-ups for 2012 include Reese Witherspoon, Beyonce, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba.