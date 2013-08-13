Jennifer Garner on Ben Affleck: People are sick of us

By Chris Gardner

Aside from the major awards shows where "Argo" had podium-worthy showings, you really don't see Jennifer Garner escorting her famous hubby, Ben Affleck, down the red carpet. And there is a reason for that. The mother of three opens up in the new issue of Allure about why she stays home so often and how she really feels about Botox ...

On being scared of Botox:

"Because I have a big forehead, and I don't want it to be like this slab, a big glacier."

